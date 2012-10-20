* Argentine president says ship's sailors at risk
* Navy frigate detained during stop in Ghana
* Creditors want Argentina assets over 2002 default
LIMA, Oct 20 Argentina's president on Saturday
ordered 326 sailors to evacuate a Navy frigate that was seized
in Ghana to help bondholders try to recoup debts from the South
American country's 2002 default.
The Libertad, a training frigate, was detained in the
Ghanaian port of Tema on Oct. 2 under a court order obtained by
NML Capital Ltd, an affiliate of investment firm Elliott
Management.
The firm says Argentina owes it over $300 million on
defaulted sovereign bonds and it will only release the ship if
the country pays it at least $20 million.
President Cristina Fernandez, according to Argentina's
foreign ministry, said the crew's human rights were being
violated because the judge had prohibited fuel deliveries to the
ship - leaving it without power needed for plumbing,
electricity, keeping food fresh and responding to emergencies
such as a fire.
Argentina has condemned the seizure, said it could not be
targeted by creditors due to the ship's military nature, and
vowed to press its case at the United Nations. A Ghanaian court
ruled that Argentina forfeited such immunities when it issued
the bonds.
Argentina declared a massive sovereign default a decade ago
at the height of an economic crisis and now faces a raft of
lawsuits in U.S. courts by so-called holdout bondholders seeking
state asset freezes to recover the value of defaulted bonds.
The bondholders, which the Argentine government calls vulture
funds, normally target foreign bank accounts held by state-run
companies or government agencies.