* UN court schedules Argentine/Ghana naval dispute hearings
* No date for court judgement yet set
HAMBURG Nov 22 The United Nations' maritime
court in Hamburg said on Wednesday it will hold hearings on Nov.
29-30 into Argentina's demands that Ghana free an Argentine
naval ship stranded in the African country due to a court order
brought by bondholders.
The ARA Libertad tall sailing ship, a naval training vessel,
was detained in Ghana's eastern port of Tema on Oct. 2 at the
request of hedge fund NML Capital Ltd, which says Argentina owes
it $300 million on bonds in default.
The United Nations' International Tribunal for the Law of
the Sea said urgent hearings would be held in Hamburg on Nov.
29-30 into Argentina's formal complaint filed on Nov. 14.
A rapid decision was expected but it is not known when the
court will make its judgement, a tribunal spokeswoman said.
Argentina says international law prohibits warships from
being seized in foreign ports and has asked the court to
intervene.
Creditors including NML have won several billion dollars in
damages in U.S. courts over Argentina's default, but they have
largely been unable to collect because most Argentine assets are
protected by sovereign immunity laws.
The Argentine government refers to funds like NML as
"vulture funds" because they buy distressed or defaulted debt
and then sue in international courts to get paid in full.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)