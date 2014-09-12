(Adds comment from GM spokesman)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 12 Car makers in Argentina
have sufficient dollars to meet production and sales targets,
the government said Friday, a day after General Motors Co
announced it had suspended exports from Brazil to its Argentine
unit due to a hard currency shortage.
Brazilian newspaper Valor on Thursday cited the U.S.
automaker's president for South America, Jaime Ardila, as saying
trade flows would normalise once Argentina resolved its
sovereign debt crisis.
Argentina has tightened controls on imports since it
defaulted on its debt in July and is restricting the amount of
dollars available to importers in an attempt to protect its
already thin foreign reserves.
A government source acknowledged on Friday that in July and
August "there may have been a lack (of dollars)" due to
Argentina's debt crisis.
The source added however that following a meeting between
government officials and car makers on Friday, Buenos Aires had
committed to guaranteeing automakers $100 million a month for
the import of car parts.
"The flow of hard currency is guaranteed," Argentina's chief
of cabinet, Jorge Capitanich, told reporters.
The move by General Motors highlights how Argentina's
capital controls are hampering big business as Latin America's
No. 3 economy sinks deeper into recession.
A spokesman for the Brazilian unit of General Motors said
Ardila's comments were "related to the need to prioritize the
importation of components for production over importation of
vehicles, at a time when Argentina faces a restriction of dollar
availability in the very short term."
Following its July debt default, the South American country
has locked horns with car manufacturers that have slowed down
production in the face of weak domestic and regional demand and
tough trade and currency controls.
Tight controls on trade and the currency market have created
imbalances in the economy, which tipped into recession in the
first quarter of 2014 as the government grappled with a dollar
liquidity crisis, falling exports and anaemic foreign
investment.
Now the government is ramping up state interventions in the
economy to try to prevent its latest debt default from
triggering a balance of payments crisis. But its policies are
battering business confidence and may deepen the recession.
General Motors produces 13 percent of cars manufactured in
Argentina, according to the Association of Automotive
Manufacturers. It competes in the local market with Ford Motor
Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp
, Volkswagen AG, Peugeot SA and
Renault SA.
General Motors runs production lines in Brazil and Argentina
that produce different vehicle models.
The two countries are the main trading partners in the
Mercosur customs union. A bilateral agreement establishing how
many vehicles and spare parts can be traded duty free was
extended for one year in June.
(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz and Richard Lough; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)