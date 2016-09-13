(New from second paragraph; adds quotes, context)
By Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 Argentina's government is
mulling postponing a tax cut planned for next year on soy
exports, cabinet chief Marcos Pena said on Tuesday, as a
recession in Latin America's third largest economy eats into
fiscal revenue.
He also expressed optimism over talks with Britain about
flights to the Falkland Islands from the mainland, but said
negotiations over oil exploration in the area would take more
time.
The government of President Mauricio Macri, who took office
in December on a platform of boosting economic growth via
investments and taming out-of-control inflation, has already
lowered taxes on soy exports to 30 percent from a prior 35
percent.
It has already eliminated taxes on corn and wheat exports
and promised to gradually eliminate the taxes on soy but
difficulties meeting planned budget cuts may force a change in
plans.
"It's being discussed. No decision has been made yet," Pena
told Reuters in an interview.
The country is hosting a conference this week of global
corporate executives as it seeks to get investment going again
to shore up its finances.
FALKLANDS
As it looks to open up channels of trade and diplomacy,
discussions with British officials over renewed flights between
Argentina and the disputed Falkland Islands are progressing,
Pena said.
Argentina claims sovereignty over the South Atlantic islands
it calls Las Malvinas. Relations between Buenos Aires and London
have been strained for decades over the issue, culminating in a
war in 1982 which Britain won.
Last month, British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to
Macri calling for the lifting of restrictions on oil exploration
in the area and for more flights to the British-run islands.
Breaking with former President Cristina Fernandez's policy
of denying benefits to the inhabitants of the islands, Macri has
proposed more flights from Argentina's mainland to the
archipelago.
"If talks continue on a good path I expect for this issue
(of flights) to be resolved long before" the end of Macri's term
in office in 2019, said Pena.
However, negotiations over oil exploration in the area will
likely be slower, Pena added.
The Falkland Islands Government said in a statement dated
Sept. 9 that it has been working on the case for flights and
hoped more information would be available after British foreign
office minister Alan Duncan's visit to Argentina this week.
Regarding November's presidential election in the United
States, Pena said Argentina was concerned about the possibility
that Republican candidate Donald Trump could win.
"We feel very comfortable with Obama's administration ... we
believe that a possible Trump government, considering the
statements he has made, would not be favorable for the region,"
he said.
