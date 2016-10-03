BUENOS AIRES Oct 3 Argentina will not reduce
soy export taxes this year or in 2017 as previously announced
and will instead reduce the tax by 0.5 percentage points per
month from January 2018 to December 2019, President Mauricio
Macri said on Monday.
Shortly after taking office in December, Macri eliminated
corn and wheat export taxes as part of his plan to revitalize
the country's massive farm sector. He cut the export tax on soy,
the country's main cash crop, from 35 percent to 30 percent, and
the government had planned further cuts beginning this year.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)