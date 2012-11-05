* Grains prices squeezed higher by drought-hit supplies
* Argentina the world's No. 2 corn, No. 3 soybean exporter
* Sunny Pampas weather bolsters output hopes
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 5 Farmers in grains powerhouse
Argentina have jump-started corn and soy planting in recent
days, bolstering harvest expectations thanks to a sunny streak
that has improved conditions after months of flooding.
"Planting has begun again, except for the lowest lying areas
that are still too soggy," said Tomas Parenti, an agronomist at
the Rosario grains exchange.
This is good news for consumer nations that are counting on
Argentina - the world's No. 2 corn exporter and No. 3 soybean
supplier - to help replenish food stocks depleted by dry crop
weather in Russia, the United States and Australia.
Argentine growers hope to step in with ample harvests
despite the violent rainstorms that started in August and turned
prime Pampas farmlands into unplantable mush. Delays in seeding
have already prompted some analysts to cut output projections.
Now it looks as though the weather may give Pampas soy and
corn another chance. Sun over the last two weeks in northern
Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Entre Rios and Cordoba provinces has
firmed topsoils enough to allow seeding machines get back to
work.
"Growers are advancing significantly with corn and soy
planting," said German Heinzenknecht, a meteorologist at
consultant Clima Campo.
"We'll be OK in the central farm belt at least until
Thursday, when new showers will arrive from the south," he
added. "Southern Buenos Aires could get hit hard but rainfall in
northern Buenos Aires and the rest of the central farm belt
should not be excessive."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Argentina to
harvest 55 million tonnes of soy and 28 million tonnes of corn
in the 2012/13 crop year. But analysts had already started
warning of losses - estimated at 20 percent for corn and 10
percent for soy - related to planting delays caused by floods.
The unusually wet weather has affected 190 million hectares
(about 469 million acres) of wheat area, Parenti said.
About 3.7 million hectares of wheat were planted in
Argentina this season and the Rosario exchange expects 2012/13
output of 10 million tonnes, down from 13 million tonnes last
season.
This year's wheat planting was also reduced by farmers
shifting to other crops to avoid export curbs that the
government slaps on wheat and corn.
As 2012/13 corn and soy are still being planted, Parenti
said it was too early to project flood-related losses for those
crops.
Supply from Argentina is of key interest to exporters such
as Bunge Ltd and Noble Group Ltd that operate
huge grains terminals along the Parana River, which offers
access to the busy shipping lanes of the South Atlantic.
The United Nations predicts world food demand will double by
2050, and South America is expected to provide most of the
increase in grain production between now and then.
Shortages caused by bad U.S., Russian and Australian crop
weather have squeezed Chicago soybean prices 26 percent higher
this year. Corn prices are up 13 percent and wheat 29 percent.
Argentine farmers have planted 40 percent of the 3.4 million
hectares estimated for commercial-use corn this season, lagging
last year's tempo by 16.8 percentage points, the Buenos Aires
Grains Exchange said late last week.
Some 3.6 percent of the 19.7 million hectares expected to be
dedicated to soybeans in the 2012/13 crop year have been seeded,
lagging 2011/12 by 9 percentage points, the exchange said.