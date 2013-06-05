BUENOS AIRES, June 5 Argentine farmers may
temporarily halt crop sales at some point in the next two months
to protest government trade and economic policies that they say
hurt profits.
President Cristina Fernandez, re-elected in 2011 on promises
of deepening the government's role in Latin America's third
biggest economy, has long feuded with the country's farm sector.
Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal, as
well as its No. 3 supplier of corn and soybeans.
"It is likely that the main farm groups will at some point
over the coming two months organize a protest measure, such as a
strike," said Ernesto Ambrosetti, chief economist with the
Argentine Rural Society, known by its Spanish initials SRA,
which represents some of the country's biggest growers.
"At this point it is not imminent, in terms of something
happening over the coming days," he added.
Talk circulating in the Chicago grains markets on Wednesday
was that a sales strike by Argentine farmers was about to be
called and would last 10 days.
Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade closed mixed
on Wednesday with nearby contracts lifted by tight U.S. supplies
and rumors that Argentine farmers were poised to suspend sales,
while back months declined.
Labor strikes are common in Argentine, where one of the
world's highest inflation rates fuels big yearly wage demands.
Argentine growers meanwhile say their profits are being
squeezed by high taxes and export curbs placed by the government
on corn and wheat. The curbs raise uncertainty about how much of
the two crops to plant each year while inflation, clocked by
private economists at 25 percent, jacks up production costs.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)