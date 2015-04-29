(Adds announcement of 24-hour strike by dock workers and soy
crushers, economic context)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, April 29 Argentina's main grains
port of Rosario was paralyzed at midday on Wednesday by an
open-ended wage strike by boat captains needed to help dock
incoming cargo ships, the country's port management chamber
said.
At a busy time of the year for exporters, smack in the
middle of Southern Hemisphere soy and corn harvest season, the
country's dock workers also threatened a work stoppage if their
own pay demands are not met.
The strikes threaten to slow supply from grains powerhouse
Argentina, putting upward pressure on world food prices. The
country is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed,
its No. 3 supplier of raw soybeans and a major producer of corn
and wheat.
The captains of small vessels that take river pilots out to
meet incoming grains ships are demanding higher wages, Guillermo
Wade, president of the Port and Maritime Activities Chamber,
told Reuters.
The pilots must board cargo ships in order to guide them to
their berths in Rosario ports such as San Lorenzo.
"There is no way to replace the service of the boats that
take the pilots to the incoming cargo ships," Wade said.
The union representing the boat captains says the strike
will continue until its wage demands are met. Tough pay
negotiations are common in Argentina, as workers negotiate wages
in line with the country's double-digit inflation rate.
Meanwhile, ships entering Rosario's port area are dropping
anchor along the Parana River to wait out the work stoppage,
Wade said.
On top of the captains' strike, the powerful CGT labor
federation announced that its dock and soy crushing workers
would begin a 24-hour strike at midnight Wednesday, also over
pay.
"And if we do not reach a deal we will start another strike
at midnight on Monday, for an indefinite period of time,"
Edgardo Quiroga, spokesman for the CGT told Reuters.
The union is negotiating a pay package with CIARA-CEC,
Argentina's chamber of grains exporting and soy crushing
companies.
The government said Argentina's inflation rate was 1.3
percent on the month in March. Many private analysts question
the credibility of government data and estimate inflation in
Latin America's No. 3 economy about 29 percent annually.
