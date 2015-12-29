BUENOS AIRES Dec 29 Argentina on Tuesday
removed limits on how much corn and wheat the country's huge
farm sector can export, the latest measure aimed at revitalizing
agriculture in the grains-producing powerhouse.
The new center-right administration of President Mauricio
Macri eliminated taxes on corn, wheat and soy exports earlier
this month, making good on a campaign pledge to take steps to
encourage agricultural production.
The export quotas had curbed corn and wheat planting and
resulted in the overplanting of soy in recent years.
Farmers had pushed the former government of Cristina
Fernandez to remove the quotas, but the leftist leader said they
were needed to ensure local food needs were met.
Macri has said the former president's farm policies stifled
production.
"It's necessary to remove all current conditions that go
against transparency, simplicity, openness and reason," the
government said in a resolution removing the export quotas.
The government has estimated that the country's grains
production will grow to 130 million tonnes a year during Macri's
first term from the current 100 million tonnes.
Macri, who took office on Dec. 10, has promised free-market
solutions to Argentina's long list of economic woes.
(Reporting By Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing
by Peter Cooney)