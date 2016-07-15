BUENOS AIRES, July 15 Argentine grains truckers
have threatened to go on strike on Monday if they do not reach a
deal over hauling rates, the Federation of Argentine
Transporters said on Friday.
The threat is the latest in a series of wage disputes driven
by Argentina's double-digit inflation rate. The country is the
world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, its No. 3
soybean supplier and No. 4 exporter of corn.
A strike would come midway through corn harvesting and at
the tail end of soy harvesting.
"We continue talking with farmers and the government but if
we do not get a satisfactory response, the strike will start on
Monday morning. It will be nationwide and without a
pre-determined duration," Pablo Agolanti, vice president of the
federation said in a telephone interview.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Richard Chang)