BUENOS AIRES, July 15 Argentine grains truckers have threatened to go on strike on Monday if they do not reach a deal over hauling rates, the Federation of Argentine Transporters said on Friday.

The threat is the latest in a series of wage disputes driven by Argentina's double-digit inflation rate. The country is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, its No. 3 soybean supplier and No. 4 exporter of corn.

A strike would come midway through corn harvesting and at the tail end of soy harvesting.

"We continue talking with farmers and the government but if we do not get a satisfactory response, the strike will start on Monday morning. It will be nationwide and without a pre-determined duration," Pablo Agolanti, vice president of the federation said in a telephone interview.

