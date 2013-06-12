* Farmers to suspend grain sales to protest trade policies
* Trucks with 250,000 tonnes of grain to arrive late at port
* Traders see a rush of deals before, after strike
* Argentine corn much in demand after drought-hit U.S. crop
BUENOS AIRES, June 12 Corn exports from grain
powerhouse Argentina may be delayed next week as farmers go on
a five-day strike to protest the government's policies, traders
said on Wednesday.
The suspension of grain sales would come at the height of
the country's corn harvest and at a time when importing
countries want Argentina's corn to make up for the poor crop in
the United states, the world's largest producer.
During the strike normally busy cargo ships will be anchored
along the Argentina's waterways Monday through Wednesday. While
the strike will begin on Saturday and Sunday, there will be
little initial effect as local grains markets are closed on
weekends.
The market is particularly hungry for Argentine corn after a
U.S. drought in 2012 dramatically reduced world supply. The
strike is also timed to demonstrate the farm sector's muscle to
a government increasingly in need of export dollars.
"Flow will be disturbed for three days, but it should catch
up soon after," said one Argentina-based grains trader working
for a major international export company.
"The strike will cause line-ups at upriver ports," said the
trader, who asked not to be identified.
Argentine is the world's No. 3 corn and soybean exporter.
Farmers here have harvested 74 percent of their 2012/13 corn
and 97 percent of their soybeans, according to Argentine
government data released last week. The agriculture ministry
expects the country to harvest of 25.7 million tonnes corn and
50.6 million of soybeans.
Global importers reliance on South American corn and
soybeans has increased this year because U.S. stocks of both
commodities are the tightest in years. Late planting in the
United States and a likely later-than-normal harvest have
increased demand for Argentine and Brazilian crops.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, re-elected in 2011
on promises of deepening government's role in Latin America's
No. 3 economy, has long feuded with the country's farm sector.
Growers say their profits have been whittled down to nearly
nothing by high taxes and export curbs placed on corn and wheat.
The curbs are meant to ensure ample domestic food supplies
but farmers say they distort prices while inflation, fueled by
Fernandez's expansive fiscal policies and clocked by private
economists at 25 percent, has increased farm production costs.
300 CARGO SHIPS
"The strike will have an impact on sales but we may see some
compensation, in terms of more business than usual, just before
and after the protest," said another Buenos Aires-based trading
source, who asked not to be named.
Local grain activity will also be slow on Thursday and
Friday of next week due to official Argentine holidays. The
country is also the world's top supplier of soyoil, used in the
booming international biofuels sector, and soymeal animal feed.
"The crushing plants have enough beans to crush during the
three days of the strike, but corn export flows will probably be
affected," the source said.
On Wednesday, 300 ships were waiting to be loaded with
agricultural products, the source said. They were anchored off
shore, waiting to enter the country, and at points along the La
Plata and Parana rivers, Argentina's main grains thoroughfares.
"If the waiting time of a vessel was planned to be seven to
10 days it could go to 15 days," the source said.
"We have a record line-up of corn vessels this month because
of the situation in the United States," he added. "Everybody is
trying to push their corn out of Argentina before Brazil's corn
crop is harvested in late July and August."
