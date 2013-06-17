BUENOS AIRES, June 17 Argentine farmers refused
to sell recently harvested corn and soybeans on Monday to
protest government policies that they say hurt profits and have
scared away investment in the world's No. 3 exporter of both
crops.
The protest threatened to disrupt the loading of cargo ships
waiting along the Parana and La Plata rivers for corn needed to
replenish global reserves left thin by last year's poor U.S.
harvest. Truck flow into Argentina's main grain port of Rosario
was slower than usual, due to lack of selling by farmers.
The strike will continue until Wednesday night at midnight,
Julio Curras, vice president of the Argentine Agrarian
Federation, said on Saturday, when the protest officially
started.
With grain markets closed on weekends, Monday was the first
day exporters would feel the strike's effects. Local markets
will also close on Thursday and Friday for official holidays.
Global importers' reliance on South American corn and
soybeans has increased in 2013 because U.S. stocks of both
commodities are the tightest in years. Late planting in the
United States and a harvest likely to be later than normal have
increased demand for Argentine and Brazilian crops.
But even in Argentina, port-side corn stocks are lacking
after farmers interrupted that harvest to bring in soy, which is
Argentina's main agricultural export. Before the protest was
called, growers had planned to harvest and sell a good amount of
corn this week.
So far, farmers have brought in 80 percent of their 2012/13
corn and 99 percent of their soybeans.
The agriculture ministry expects the country to harvest 25.7
million tonnes corn and 50.6 million of soybeans this season.
Argentina's main farm groups called the strike. The sector
has long been at odds with President Cristina Fernandez, who was
re-elected in 2011 on promises of increasing the state's role in
the economy.
Her government puts a 35 percent tax on soybean exports and
curbs overseas shipments of corn and wheat to ensure ample
domestic food supplies. Growers say the curbs reduce profits by
cutting competition among the exporters who bid for their crops.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)