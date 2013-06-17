* Grains truck inflow to Argentine ports falls dramatically
* Government hungry for revenue ahead of October elections
* Farmers threaten more strikes if demands not addressed
(Adds quote from farm group leader)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, June 17 The number of grain trucks
entering Argentina's main shipping hub of Rosario dropped
sharply on Monday as farmers protested government policies by
refusing to sell recently harvested corn and soybeans.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 exporter of both crops at a
time of high demand. Growers began a five-day sales ban on
Saturday over high taxes and export curbs that they say hurt
profits while 25 percent inflation jacks up production costs.
The protest threatened to slow the loading of cargo ships
waiting along the Parana and La Plata rivers for corn needed to
replenish global reserves left thin by last year's poor U.S.
harvest. With grain markets closed on weekends, Monday was the
first day that the strike was felt.
The Rosario grains exchange said 553 trucks entered port by
mid-morning on Monday, compared with 3,561 during the same time
frame a week earlier.
The strike will continue until Wednesday at midnight. But
growers said more and longer protests might be needed to
pressure the government into negotiating policy changes. Farm
sector leaders are set to meet June 25 to decide what is next.
"We have embarked on a strategy of protest and struggle,"
said Ruben Ferrero, head of the Argentine Rural Confederation,
known by its Spanish initials CRA. "If we don't get any
response, that strategy will surely continue."
Global importers' reliance on South American corn and
soybeans has increased in 2013 because U.S. stocks of both
commodities are the tightest in years due to late planting.
Argentina's port-side corn stocks are also thin after
farmers interrupted that harvest to bring in soy, the country's
main agricultural export. Before the protest was called, growers
had planned to harvest and sell a good amount of corn this week.
So far, farmers have brought in 80 percent of their 2012/13
corn and 99 percent of their soybeans.
The agriculture ministry expects the country to harvest 25.7
million tonnes corn and 50.6 million of soybeans this season.
Argentina's four main farm groups called the strike. The
sector has long been at odds with President Cristina Fernandez,
who was re-elected in 2011 on promises of increasing the state's
role in the economy.
Agriculture Minister Norberto Yauhar accused the leaders of
the four growers' organizations of misrepresenting their base.
He said they were trying to "generate distress" ahead of October
midterm elections that will determine Fernandez's clout in
Congress during the last two years of her second term.
Her government puts a 35 percent tax on soybean exports and
curbs overseas shipments of corn and wheat to ensure ample
domestic food supplies. Growers say the curbs reduce profits by
cutting competition among the exporters who bid for the crops.
"We have a government that is deaf and that regards the farm
sector as its enemy," Alfredo de Angel, a congressional
candidate and a leader of the Argentine Agrarian Federation for
Entre Rios province, told local radio on Monday.
Argentina has been locked out of the international capital
markets since its 2002 sovereign debt default, and confidence
has been further damaged by trade and foreign exchange controls.
With investment falling and state spending rising ahead of
the October elections, the government needs farm tax revenue.
Central bank reserves, which the government uses to pay its
debts, have fallen 10 percent so far this year to $38.6 billion.
(Additinoal reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)