By Hugh Bronstein
| ROSARIO, Argentina
ROSARIO, Argentina Feb 16 When a boat carrying
soy oil destined for India ran aground on the Parana River near
Buenos Aires in late January, ships loaded with most of
Argentina's grains exports were blocked for hours.
It was the latest accident on one of the world's great food
highways, which is straining to carry rising volumes of
Argentine agricultural products embarking on the first leg of
the journey from the fields of the Pampas to the feeding troughs
of cattle, pigs and chickens worldwide.
Increasing congestion on the Parana, which carries 80
percent of Argentina's grains exports, could hamper President
Mauricio Macri's efforts to expand farm output and pull the
country out of recession.
Macri wants Argentina to grow 25 percent more grains to
boost rural income and has cut export taxes to attract more
investment in the sector. But to haul all that grain to market,
Macri needs the log jams on the river to end.
The government is studying how to accommodate the growing
flotilla plying the waterway without driving up shipping costs -
which could cancel out the benefits of the export tax cut to
farmers and agricultural businesses.
"The entire river system is at its current limit," said Koen
Robijns, Argentine operations manager for Jan De Nul, the
privately-owned, Luxemburg-based company that operates the
Parana and is responsible for dredging.
The grounding in January made commerce grind to a halt,
Robijns said in an interview aboard one of the company's
dredging vessels near Argentina's main grains hub of Rosario,
some 300 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires.
"Every ship behind it, all the way up to Rosario, had to
stop or slow down for more than an hour," he said.
Efforts to develop the waterway to carry more of Argentina's
burgeoning exports, however, could be delayed by negotiations
between the channel's operator and the traders that ship grain
along it.
Jan De Nul favors dredging the channel deeper. The firm
declined to provide an estimate on how much that would cost, but
the shippers say the bill would be billions of dollars. That
would likely mean an increase in the toll, currently $3 per net
tonne, which the shippers would pass on by paying the farmers
less for their grains.
The world's largest bulk grains traders Bunge,
Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company and ADM
- who together ship much of the grain exported via the
Parana - would prefer the less expensive option of widening the
river at trouble spots, said two industry groups representing
the shippers and traders using the waterway.
The industry groups declined to give an estimate on how much
cheaper it would be to widen rather than deepen the river.
"Rather than dredging deeper, we need wider curves in places
where vessels have run aground," said Guillermo Wade, a
spokesman for the Rosario-based maritime chamber.
Macri's government says it aims to cut the cost of exporting
grains by 30 percent, including lowering tolls on waterways. But
the government has not said yet which option it favors, and is
unlikely to do so until a report on the project is completed.
Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus declined to comment. ADM
did not respond to requests for comment.
PUSHING THE LIMIT
Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal feed for
animals, key to global meat production and meeting the protein
needs of a global population growing toward 9 billion. The South
American country is also the world's third-largest supplier of
corn and soybeans and the seventh largest supplier of wheat.
Macri's government expects farm output of 130 million tonnes
this season, up from 123 million before he took office. Macri is
targeting 150 million tonnes by the end of his first term in
late 2019.
Groundings are becoming more common as exporters, under
pressure to haul as much grain as possible, often overload
vessels. There were 15 groundings on the waterway last year, up
from 12 in 2015 and nine the previous year, according to port
data.
The January accident took place in the Mitre section of the
Parana, just north of the capital city Buenos Aires.
The same vessel, the Theresa Success, ran aground near
Rosario several days earlier. That time, it took longer for tug
boats to pry the vessel loose, but traffic was able to move
around the blockage as the river was wider there.
Baltzer, the vessel's Rosario-based shipping agency,
declined to comment on the groundings.
Other incidents have seen ships stuck for days while
floating cranes arrive to unload cargo until vessels are light
enough to float.
TOLLS AND TOP OFFS
Jan De Nul has had the Parana concession since 1995. The
contract ends in 2021, and the company wants to renew it.
The toll it charges for plying the waterway is negotiated by
Jan De Nul, the port terminal owners and the government.
The Parana's shipping canal is maintained at 34 feet from
the ocean to the port of San Martin, 35 kilometers north of
Rosario, said Pieter Jan De Nul, an area manager for the company
and son of its owner.
The firm could easily dredge to 36 feet, he said.
The additional two feet of depth would allow larger vessels
carrying several thousand tonnes more cargo to load in Rosario
before heading out to sea, he said. Larger cargoes would reduce
shipping costs.
Currently, traders have to load part of their cargo in
Rosario and then stop to add more in deep-water Atlantic ports
before heading into international waters. That means additional
port and loading costs, as well as longer shipping times.
The privately-owned Rosario Grains Exchange favors
deepening, because larger ships could load and therefore fewer
vessels would be needed to carry the rising volume of grains.
"Everyone wins with the deepening of the Parana River,"
analysts for the exchange said in a report.
Deputy Transport Secretary Jorge Metz said the service on
the river needs to improve, as delays can cost shippers $40,000
to $50,000 a day, a cost that is eventually passed on to
farmers.
Decades of underinvestment in roads and rail have made
transportation one of the biggest costs faced by growers, said
Martin Fraguio, executive director of the Maizar corn industry
chamber.
"Argentina has the possibility of increasing its farm
production enormously," he said. "We need the Parana to be as
competitive as possible, as soon as possible."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Simon
Webb and Brian Thevenot)