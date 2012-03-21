* Truck owners started strike on Monday over tariffs
* Most of Argentina's grains crops taken to port by truck
* Protest disrupts transport as soy, corn harvests pick up
BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentine grains truckers
will meet government officials on Wednesday to try to reach a
deal to end a three-day strike disrupting the delivery of newly
harvested soybeans and corn to export ports.
Strikes are common at this time of the year in Argentina,
one of the world's biggest suppliers of grains, and a prolonged
protest by the truckers could delay shipments. Almost all of the
country's agricultural produce is transported by road.
Ships being loaded in export terminals have not been delayed
so far due to ample stocks in port.
Edgardo Aniceto, a spokesman for the FETRA federation that
is leading the strike, said the protest remained in force even
as talks continued. "There's a meeting today so we can keep
moving forward," he said.
Talks between the truckers and Planning Ministry officials
on Monday and Tuesday failed to resolve the indefinite protest
over hauling tariffs and few trucks have been arriving at
terminals in the main grains hub of Rosario.
"Trucks arrivals at port are virtually nil. Yesterday
(Tuesday) about 25 or 30 trucks arrived when in a normal day
we'd have 5,000 coming in," said a spokesman for a port industry
group based in the city.
Annual inflation running at more than 20 percent is fueling
labor unrest in Latin America's No. 3 economy, where pay talks
normally take place in March and April just as soy and corn
harvesting gathers speed.
Farmers are in the early stages of harvesting 2011/12 soy
and have brought in 12 percent of corn crops, the Buenos Aires
Grains Exchange said in its latest weekly report.