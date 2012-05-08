(Corrects planned start day of oil crushers' blockade in 9th
para from Wednesday)
* Sales halt planned to protest hike in land tax
* Farm group says protest could spread
* Argentina is world's No. 3 soybean exporter
BUENOS AIRES, May 7 Farmers in Argentina's top
farming province will halt sales of grain and livestock for four
days to protest a planned tax rise, but exports should not be
affected, an agricultural leader said on Monday.
The protest in Buenos Aires province, starting on Thursday,
could spread if provincial legislators vote to raise land taxes,
said Julio Curras, vice president of the Argentine Agrarian
Federation (FAA), adding that some growers say higher taxes
could put them out of business.
"It could lead to major protests all over the country,"
Curras said. Under the proposal, expected to be passed on
Thursday, some farm tracts would be subject to rises of up to
350 percent, the federation says.
"It would make it impossible to work the land in a
profitable way," the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), another
prominent farm group, said in a recent statement.
Argentina is the world's top supplier of soymeal, used as
animal feed, and soyoil, used for cooking and in the booming
international biofuels sector. It is also the world's No.2
supplier of corn and No.3 exporter of soybeans.
Buenos Aires province is Argentina's biggest producer of
soybeans, corn and wheat.
Farmer protests against soy export taxes disrupted grain
exports in 2008 and 2009. Tensions had eased since then,
although growers still complain about high soybean export taxes
and government policy in the wheat and corn market.
Labor unrest has surged in Argentina in recent years due to
double-digit inflation.
Near the main export hub of Rosario, oilseed-crushing
workers grouped in the San Lorenzo branch of the main CGT labor
federation said they would start blocking port terminals on
Thu rsday to press demands for a higher minimum wage.
"If we don't have a deal with the crushing firms by
Wednesday, we'll start the protest measures," said union
representative Jose Aguirre. "It will be the same approach as
last year - block the entrances of the biggest grains
exporters."
A protest by the same union slowed crushing in the Rosario
area in November before the government ordered talks.
(Reporting By Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Hugh Bronstein and
Helen Popper)