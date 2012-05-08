* Country is world's No. 1 soymeal, soyoil exporter

* Grains workers vow to strike, block plants Thursday

* Double-digit inflation increases labor unrest

BUENOS AIRES, May 8 Workers at leading grains export ports in Argentina will go on strike on Thursday and blockade soy-crushing plants unless their minimum wage is hiked to reflect brisk inflation, a union spokesman said on Tuesday.

A prolonged work stoppage by members of the San Lorenzo branch of the CGT labor federation could slow shipments of soybeans, soymeal and oil from Argentina, the world's biggest supplier of soy products.

"We're asking for a minimum wage of about 6,200 pesos ($1,400) per month. If we don't hear back from the businesses, the strike will start ... on Thursday," said CGT spokesman Pablo Balmaceda, adding that talks were continuing.

"A meeting is planned for today and another one tomorrow," he said.

The strike would include oilseed-crushing workers, dock workers and other staff at the giant export terminals in San Lorenzo, which is close to the river port city of Rosario.

Argentina is also the world's No. 2 corn supplier after the United States and a strike this week would come just as farmers harvest 2011/12 corn and soybeans.

Surging annual inflation estimated independently at up to 25 percent is fueling wage demands in the South American country. Private economists say consumer prices rose 2.0 percent in March, more than twice the rate reported by the government.

In November, the government ordered compulsory negotiations after members of the same union down tools briefly in another pay-related dispute.

About 80 percent of Argentina's grains exports are shipped from the constellation of ports in and around Rosario, located along the Parana River. Exporters with operations in the area include Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd, Molinos Rio de la Plata and Noble Group Ltd.

Also on Thursday, growers in Argentina's top farming province Buenos Aires plan to halt sales of grain and livestock for four days to protest a proposed tax rise.