* Country is world's No. 1 soymeal, soyoil exporter
* Grains workers vow to strike, block plants Thursday
* Double-digit inflation increases labor unrest
BUENOS AIRES, May 8 Workers at leading grains
export ports in Argentina will go on strike on Thursday and
blockade soy-crushing plants unless their minimum wage is hiked
to reflect brisk inflation, a union spokesman said on Tuesday.
A prolonged work stoppage by members of the San Lorenzo
branch of the CGT labor federation could slow shipments of
soybeans, soymeal and oil from Argentina, the world's biggest
supplier of soy products.
"We're asking for a minimum wage of about 6,200 pesos
($1,400) per month. If we don't hear back from the businesses,
the strike will start ... on Thursday," said CGT spokesman Pablo
Balmaceda, adding that talks were continuing.
"A meeting is planned for today and another one tomorrow,"
he said.
The strike would include oilseed-crushing workers, dock
workers and other staff at the giant export terminals in San
Lorenzo, which is close to the river port city of Rosario.
Argentina is also the world's No. 2 corn supplier after the
United States and a strike this week would come just as farmers
harvest 2011/12 corn and soybeans.
Surging annual inflation estimated independently at up to 25
percent is fueling wage demands in the South American country.
Private economists say consumer prices rose 2.0 percent in
March, more than twice the rate reported by the government.
In November, the government ordered compulsory negotiations
after members of the same union down tools briefly in another
pay-related dispute.
About 80 percent of Argentina's grains exports are shipped
from the constellation of ports in and around Rosario, located
along the Parana River. Exporters with operations in the area
include Cargill Inc, Bunge Ltd, Molinos Rio de
la Plata and Noble Group Ltd.
Also on Thursday, growers in Argentina's top farming
province Buenos Aires plan to halt sales of grain and livestock
for four days to protest a proposed tax rise.