* CGT union suspends strike, but some workers continue
protest
By Maximiliano Rizzi and Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, May 10 A group of port workers
launched a pay strike on Thursday at Argentina's biggest grains
hub, Rosario, even though labor leaders suspended the measure
for 48 hours to keep negotiating, a union official said.
Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where
double-digit annual inflation fuels steep wage demands. Some
strikes last only hours or a few days, and the government
intervenes when they drag on long enough to halt key soy and
corn exports.
The union representing Rosario port workers said it will
hold a news conference on Friday morning to update the press on
the status of negotiations.
Thursday's protest kept some workers who maneuver ships up
to docks for mooring from carrying out their duties.
It prevented grains vessels from being moored and loaded,
although operations were normal for ships already tied up at the
ports that account for 80 percent of grain shipments from global
food supplier Argentina.
"The protest is affecting the entire mechanism for port
arrivals," said Pablo Balmaceda, press secretary for the CGT San
Lorenzo labor federation, which had originally called the
strike.
The umbrella group decided late on Wednesday night to
suspend the strike for 48 hours to continue wage talks with
companies. But a splinter faction within the federation decided
to go ahead with the protest.
"This is being carried out but it's not the CGT, it's part
of another group called the Intersindical," Balmaceda said.
San Lorenzo is a busy grains area just north of Rosario
where multinational giants like Bunge, Cargill, Louis
Dreyfus and Glencore. have crushing plants and ports.
B.A. FARMERS ALSO STRIKE
Argentina is the world's top supplier of soyoil and soymeal
and one of its biggest exporters of corn and soybeans.
In a separate action, farmers in Argentina's top
agricultural province Buenos Aires halted sales of grain and
livestock for four days starting on Thursday to protest a
planned tax increase.
The protest could spread if provincial legislators vote to
raise land taxes. Some growers say the measure could put them
out of business.
Provincial senators nonetheless approved the tax increase on
Thursday, clearing the way for a vote over the days ahead by the
lower house Chamber of Deputies.
"This law would make it impossible for a lot of small and
medium sized farms to survive," the Argentine Rural Society, a
key farm group, said in a statement. "It's a proposal that goes
against the basic right to property."