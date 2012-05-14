By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 14 Farmers in Argentina's main
agricultural province will hold a strike this week against a
proposed tax increase, but the planned five-day halt in crop
sales should not slow exports from the country.
Growers in Buenos Aires province - which produces most of
Argentina's corn, soy and wheat - say a land tax hike proposal
expected to be approved on Wednesday by local lawmakers will
hurt already precarious profits and drive some out of business.
The planned Wednesday-through-Sunday halt in local grains
sales will not slow exports, even though Argentina is in the
middle of its key soy and corn harvests. But growers say they
may extend the strike if lawmakers impose higher taxes.
The country is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, its No. 2
corn supplier and its biggest source of soymeal used to feed
cattle in China's booming beef industry. It is also the No. 1
exporter of soyoil, used for cooking and in making biofuels.
High world soy prices have helped jack up land values in
Argentina. But farmers, still hurting from a drought that
parched key Pampas growing areas in December and January, say
the tax increase would force some of them to sell their fields.
"They want to revalue the land by up to 400 percent and base
real estate tax rates on the new valuations," said Fabian
Martin, who operates a small farm in the town of Carlos Casares,
Buenos Aires province. "It would smash us."
The provincial Senate passed the tax hike bill last week and
the lower house Chamber of Deputies, based in provincial capital
La Plata, is expected to approve the measure this week.
Influential farm groups such as the Argentine Rural Society
held a similar commercial strike last week in protest of the tax
measure. Society chief Hugo Biolcati said this week's protest
will include cattle ranchers as well as grains farms.
Export companies with operations in Argentina - such as
Cargill, Bunge and Noble - will watch
to see if the commercial strike is continued past Sunday or
spreads to other provinces.
Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where
double-digit annual inflation fuels steep wage demands. Some
strikes last only hours or a few days, and the government
intervenes when they drag on long enough to halt key soy and
corn exports.
But President Cristina Fernandez, who has feuded for years
with the farm sector over state-centric policies such as the
curbs her government puts on corn and wheat exports, would not
be able to force farmers to resume selling agricultural products
should the strike spread past Buenos Aires.
Widespread farmer protests against soy export taxes
disrupted grain exports in 2008 and 2009. Those farm strikes
rattled the government of Fernandez, who nonetheless went on to
win a landslide re-election in 2011 based on strong growth in
Latin America's No. 3 economy.
The expansion has slowed since then and Fernandez's
popularity has slipped as Argentina gets hit by fallout from
Europe's financial mess and slackening demand from key trade
partner Brazil. But the opposition remains divided and she got
strong congressional support this month for nationalizing the
country's biggest oil company, YPF.
Soybeans are a key source of government revenue thanks to a
35-percent export tax. World demand has grown fast enough that
Argentine farmers have been able to turn a profit nonetheless.
But they worry that if the tax hike is approved in Buenos Aires,
other provinces will follow.
"Of course the land is more valuable, but you only realize
that when you sell your fields," said a grower in neighboring
Cordoba province, who asked not to be named. "Sooner or later
the same thing will happen to us, and to stop selling our crops
will be the best way to call attention to the problem."