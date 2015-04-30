By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES, April 30
BUENOS AIRES, April 30 Argentina's grains hub of
Rosario was paralyzed on Thursday by the second day of pay
strikes by unions representing stevedores and other workers
needed to dock and load recently-harvested soy and corn, union
and management spokesmen said.
The work stoppages threaten to slow supply from grains
powerhouse Argentina, putting upward pressure on world food
prices. The country is the world's top exporter of soymeal
livestock feed and its No. 3 supplier of raw soybeans.
"All docking and loading services are shut down at every one
of the 25 ports from the city of Rosario going north along the
Parana River to Timbues," Edgardo Quiroga, spokesman for the CGT
umbrella labor organization told Reuters.
The 25 ports constitute the Gran Rosario hub, Argentina's
main point of embarkation for grains, oilseeds and derivatives.
If a wage deal is not reached by Monday evening, Quiroga
said CGT members will start an open-ended strike at Midnight.
The labor group is negotiating with CIARA-CEC, Argentina's
chamber of grains exporting and soy crushing companies.
Flash work stoppages are common in Argentina, where workers
demand pay increases in line with annual inflation clocked by
private economists at 25 to 30 percent.
At a busy time of the year for exporters, smack in the
middle of Southern Hemisphere soy and corn harvest season, the
captains of small vessels that take river pilots out to assist
incoming grains ships are also striking over wage demands.
The pilots, who must board cargo ships to guide them to
their berths at port, stopped sailing on Wednesday. Once the CGT
work stoppage ends late Thursday, Coast Guard vessels will start
ferrying the pilots out to ships, said Guillermo Wade, president
of Argentina's Port and Maritime Activities Chamber.
"Tomorrow should be business as usual because the Coast
Guard is ready to step in," he told Reuters.
CBOT soybean futures rallied to a 1-1/2 month peak
early on Friday but surrendered those gains in a profit-taking
and technical selloff, and as US farmers prepare to plant
another massive crop.
Export sales of old-crop U.S. soybeans have been larger than
expected at a time when South American shipments traditionally
dominate the global marketplace as some importers are buying
from the United States as a precaution against supply
disruptions in Brazil or Argentina, US traders said.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, additional reporting by Karl
Plume; editing by Andrew Hay)