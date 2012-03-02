* Dock workers' walkout hit ports in key Rosario area * Strike had delayed dozens of grains vessels By Hugh Bronstein and Nicolás Misculin BUENOS AIRES, March 2 Argentine dock workers ended a strike on Friday that had delayed dozens of grain ships in the country's main grains hub Rosario, port chamber CAPYM said. Dock workers who moor ships in Argentine harbors walked off the job on Thursday for an indefinite strike over what they called inadequate staffing of work shifts. This left dozens of vessels paralyzed along the Parana River near Rosario, one of the world's biggest grain export centers. SOMU, the union representing the dock workers, "agreed to lift the strike," Guillermo Wade, director of Argentina's CAPYM port managers chamber told Reuters. SOMU representatives could not be reached immediately for comment. Earlier on Friday, a Coast Guard official said the protest, which came as farmers start to gather the first corn and soy crops, had delayed 57 ships. The strike also added support to Chicago Board of Trade spot soy futures, which were up over 10 cents at $13.33 per bushel on Friday. Argentina is a top world supplier of soy and corn, and the country's farm sector is key to the government's fiscal health. So strikes that affect the country's export industry are followed by grains traders and sovereign bond holders alike. Argentina is prone to labor disruptions. Hefty wage demands -- traditionally negotiated in March and April -- have become common as annual inflation is reported by private economists at more than 20 percent per year. Some unions have close ties to the government of Cristina Fernandez, who was easily elected to a second term as president last year despite regular spats with farmers and Wall Street who complain that her policies are interventionist.