By Hugh Bronstein and Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, March 2 Argentine dock
workers ended a strike on Friday that had delayed
dozens of grain ships in the country's main grains hub Rosario,
port chamber CAPYM said.
Dock workers who moor ships in Argentine harbors walked off
the job on Thursday for an indefinite strike over what they
called inadequate staffing of work shifts.
This left dozens of vessels paralyzed along the Parana
River near Rosario, one of the world's biggest grain export
centers.
SOMU, the union representing the dock workers, "agreed to
lift the strike," Guillermo Wade, director of Argentina's CAPYM
port managers chamber told Reuters. SOMU representatives could
not be reached immediately for comment.
Earlier on Friday, a Coast Guard official said
the protest, which came as farmers start to gather the first
corn and soy crops, had delayed 57 ships.
The strike also added support to Chicago Board of Trade spot
soy futures, which were up over 10 cents at $13.33 per
bushel on Friday.
Argentina is a top world supplier of soy and corn, and the
country's farm sector is key to the government's fiscal health.
So strikes that affect the country's export industry are
followed by grains traders and sovereign bond holders alike.
Argentina is prone to labor disruptions. Hefty wage demands
-- traditionally negotiated in March and April -- have become
common as annual inflation is reported by private economists at
more than 20 percent per year.
Some unions have close ties to the government of Cristina
Fernandez, who was easily elected to a second term as president
last year despite regular spats with farmers and Wall Street
who complain that her policies are interventionist.