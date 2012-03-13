* Dockers say need more crew members, shorter hours * Port service managers say union demands unrealistic * More than $500 mln worth of grains pile up on docks * Fail to reach a deal Monday, next formal meeting March 26 * Exporters, farmers hope strike ends before soy harvest By Hugh Bronstein BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Up to 85 cargo ships sat idle along Argentina's waterways on Tuesday and more than $500 million in soy and other grains piled up dockside as port managers refused the demands of workers striking for a 12th day running. Agricultural powerhouse Argentina usually loads 200 million tonnes of farm products per day. But the crews that guide grains-hauling vessels into port walked off the job at the start of the month to demand shorter and better-staffed shifts. "We are ready to work but the companies will not assign the necessary number of crew members," said union chief Omar Suarez, reiterating demands for an eight-hour workday and that a fourth crew member be assigned to each motor boat that goes out to guide grains vessels to their docks. Currently the crews work 12-hour shifts with three members on board each of the motor boats, known locally as "lanchas". Diego Lomban, lawyer and negotiator for Calaprac, the chamber that represents docking service companies, said current work conditions fall within Argentine labor laws. He said the motor boats are too small to safely board a fourth crew member. "They want more crew members and they want to work office hours, which is not realistic," Lomban said. "Maritime work is dynamic. When the cargo ship arrives at port, you have to work it. You cannot keep the ship waiting while you change shifts." Negotiators for both sides met at Argentina's Labor Ministry on Monday, but no accord was reached. The next meeting at the ministry is scheduled for March 26, although informal talks could be held before then, Lomban said. The strike has stopped shipments from Argentina's key grains hub, Rosario. It has also frozen fuel and consumer goods imports while paralyzing exports of copper, gold and other materials. Farmers and exporters hope the strike ends before soy and corn harvesting starts in earnest later this month. Argentina is the world's biggest exporter of soyoil, used for cooking and in the booming international biofuels sector, and soymeal, used as animal feed. It is also the No. 2 global supplier of corn after the United States and No. 3 in soybeans. Each hour that cargo ships sit idle costs thousands of dollars. The losses are passed through the commercial chain back to Argentina's farmers, who are expected to end up paying most of the costs related to the dockers' strike. "The main risk is the temporary paralysis of commerce, particularly the grains' trade, which has manifold consequences," said Ignacio Labaqui, who analyses Argentina for the New York-based consultancy Medley Global Advisors. Soy - beans and derivatives - account for about half of Argentina's export tax collection. Such taxes make up about 10 percent of total government revenues. So far the fiscal impact has been muted since delayed grains exports are expected to eventually be shipped out, said Carola Sandy, a New York-based analyst at Credit Suisse. "This strike is more likely to hurt farmers and exporters, as it increases the cost of selling cereals and grains," she said. Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata , Noble and Louis Dreyfus are among the grains exporters that operate in Argentina. The strike comes at a difficult time for President Cristina Fernandez, whose popularity has begun to wobble as Argentina gets hit by fallout from Europe's financial mess and lower demand from key trade partners Brazil and China. A skilled orator given to glamorous clothes and high heels, Fernandez easily won re-election in October despite her frequent spats with Wall Street analysts who say her policies give the state too big a role in Argentina's economy. But no one expects this to derail Argentina as a major grains producer. As global population grows to an estimated 9 billion by 2050, demand for food will nearly double, the United Nations says. Argentina, with its 60 million hectare (148.3 million acres) Pampas farm belt, will be key to meeting that demand.