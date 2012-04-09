* Union, firms fail to reach deal on staffing, hours
* Dock workers to limit day to eight hours in grains ports
BUENOS AIRES, April 9 Argentine dockworkers
failed to reach a deal with agribusiness firms over working
conditions on Monday, vowing to limit working hours but averting
an all-out strike that could have severely disrupted grains
exports.
Dockers represented by the SOMU union staged a 12-day strike
last month to hold negotiations, setting Monday as the deadline
for their demands on staffing and working hours to be met.
Last month's walkout delayed more than $500 million in
grains shipments from the South American country, one of the
world's biggest suppliers of corn, soybeans and wheat.
"The protest has already started. We're going to work to
rule for no more than eight hours," said Ruben Arredondo, a SOMU
leader.
"It will affect all the ports from Puerto General San Martin
to Bahia Blanca," he said, referring to two key grains-exporting
ports. "If we don't reach a deal soon, the protest will be
extended."
The union wants an eight-hour working day and is also
demanding that an additional crew member be assigned to the
motor boats that guide grains vessels to their docks. Currently
the crews work 12-hour shifts.
Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata
, Noble and Louis Dreyfus are among the grains
exporters that operate in Argentina, where farmers are currently
bringing in soybeans and corn.
Guillermo Wade, an official from the CAPyM port industry
group, said the union's protest would cause difficulties during
the busy harvest season.
"If working hours are cut, it has an immediate impact in
delaying ships' movements and therefore putting the brakes on
the ports' entire logistical setup just as the harvest is coming
in," Wade said.