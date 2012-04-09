* Union, firms fail to reach deal on staffing, hours * Dock workers to limit day to eight hours in grains ports BUENOS AIRES, April 9 Argentine dockworkers failed to reach a deal with agribusiness firms over working conditions on Monday, vowing to limit working hours but averting an all-out strike that could have severely disrupted grains exports. Dockers represented by the SOMU union staged a 12-day strike last month to hold negotiations, setting Monday as the deadline for their demands on staffing and working hours to be met. Last month's walkout delayed more than $500 million in grains shipments from the South American country, one of the world's biggest suppliers of corn, soybeans and wheat. "The protest has already started. We're going to work to rule for no more than eight hours," said Ruben Arredondo, a SOMU leader. "It will affect all the ports from Puerto General San Martin to Bahia Blanca," he said, referring to two key grains-exporting ports. "If we don't reach a deal soon, the protest will be extended." The union wants an eight-hour working day and is also demanding that an additional crew member be assigned to the motor boats that guide grains vessels to their docks. Currently the crews work 12-hour shifts. Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata , Noble and Louis Dreyfus are among the grains exporters that operate in Argentina, where farmers are currently bringing in soybeans and corn. Guillermo Wade, an official from the CAPyM port industry group, said the union's protest would cause difficulties during the busy harvest season. "If working hours are cut, it has an immediate impact in delaying ships' movements and therefore putting the brakes on the ports' entire logistical setup just as the harvest is coming in," Wade said.