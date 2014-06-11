BUENOS AIRES, June 11 A strike by port workers
at Rosario, Argentina's biggest agricultural export hub, has
been suspended, thanks to a government attempt to resolve a
disagreement over wage hikes, a local business group said.
The protest, which was holding up 126 grains ships and
affecting all terminals at the hub's ports of Timbues, Puerto
General San Martin and San Lorenzo, had started on Monday.
The South American country is the world's third-biggest
exporter of soybeans and corn, and about 80 percent of its
shipments leave from Rosario.
"We have agreed a truce (to negotiate)," said Guillermo
Wade, president of the Port and Maritime Activities Chamber.
Labor protests are common in Argentina's soy belt, where
powerful unions and companies often fight over the spoils of
multimillion-dollar exports.
"The working day should occur normally," said Argentine
cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Jorge Otaola; Writing by
Sarah Marsh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)