BUENOS AIRES, July 11 Argentine truckers said on
Friday they would go on strike from July 21 for an indefinite
period in a move that could affect the delivery of grains to the
main export ports in the agricultural powerhouse.
Strikes are common in Argentina, Latin America's No. 3
economy, which is struggling with one of the world's highest
inflation rates, at around 30 percent this year.
Prolonged strikes in the grains sector can have global
market implications and hurt the country's public finances,
which are bolstered by export taxes on soy and related products.
Truckers are calling for an increase in transport tariffs
and better security around the ports, where they often suffer
robberies.
"It will be for an indefinite period of time until they give
us some concrete answers," said Pablo Agolanti, vice
president of the FETRA group of trucking companies.
Most of the country's crops are trucked from the Pampas farm
belt to export terminals and processing plants that dot
Argentina's rivers.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing
by Dan Grebler)