* Buenos Aires governor faces stiff opposition to bill
* Farmers say proposed hike would wipe out profits
* Growers still hurting from December-January drought
* Farmers' protest strike not seen hurting exports, for now
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, May 17 Lawmakers loyal to the
governor of Argentina's main grains-producing province tried for
a second day on Thursday to pass a land tax hike, a plan that
prompted a strike by drought-hit farmers who say it could tip
them into insolvency.
Growers descended on the city of La Plata, capital of
Buenos Aires province, to lobby against the tax increase. They
accuse the province government of pandering to voters with a
bill aimed at redistributing scant farm profits left by a
December-January dry spell that chopped soy and corn yields.
Governor Daniel Scioli's tax plan is key to his efforts at
improving provincial finances as he prepares for a possible 2015
presidential bid. Foreign investors view him as a relatively
market-friendly alternative to the state-centric policies of
second-term President Cristina Fernandez.
"We are working toward a fiscal system that allows for
permanent investment in education, public health, road
construction, housing, sewage and drinking water," Scioli told
local television. "That is the context of today's debate."
But farm groups have come out in force, launching a
last-minute lobbying blitz in La Plata that derailed debate over
the tax hike bill on Wednesday, when the Chamber of Deputies had
been expected to easily pass the measure.
In an unexpected blow to the governor, the provincial
chamber failed to reach a quorum. Scioli's allies say they will
try again on Thursday to debate and pass the measure, which was
easily approved by the provincial Senate last week.
Argentina's economy has slowed under the weight of Europe's
financial mess and slackening demand from key trade partner
Brazil. Fernandez's budget forecasts 5.1 percent economic growth
this year, down from 8.9 percent in 2011.
Fernandez's strongest supporters want to end the legal ban
on third presidential terms. Scioli says he is interested in
running for the top office, but only if Fernandez makes no move
to change the constitution to allow her to run again.
Jose Ottavis, a Scioli loyalist in the lower chamber, said
the tax bill is needed to reflect land value increases sparked
by global food demand, which the United Nations expects will
double by 2050. Argentina, with a fertile Pampas grains belt
bigger than the size of France, will be a key supplier.
Ottavis criticized farm group leaders for pressuring
lawmakers to stay away from the floor of the legislature on
Wednesday, making quorum impossible. "This is permitting them to
manage the agenda of the debate," he said.
Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal, much of
it to China to feed cattle in its booming beef industry, and of
soyoil, used for cooking and making biofuels. Buenos Aires
produces most of the country's soy, corn and wheat.
Growers began a five-day strike on Wednesday, refusing to
sell grains on the local market. The protest is not expected to
affect exports. But if the tax hike goes through, more strikes
could follow, possibly slowing international shipments.
Export companies with operations in Argentina - such as
Cargill, Bunge and Noble - will watch
to see if this week's commercial strike continues past Sunday or
spreads to other farm provinces such as Cordoba and Santa Fe.
The Pampas was parched by a six-week dry spell in December
and January that has reduced soy and corn yields, multiplying
problems for farmers just starting to recover from an even worse
drought in 2009. Farm groups say land taxes would rise by 300
percent in some cases under Scioli's bill.
Wall Street has its eye on Scioli as a possible successor to
Fernandez, who shocked financial markets by nationalizing
Argentina's private pension system in 2008 and this month took
over the country's biggest oil company, YPF.
Although both politicians share the same Peronist party
roots, some lawmakers are divided between the two.
Fernandez's most ardent supports see Scioli as too right
wing to serve as her successor. Analysts said this could account
for the fact that some Fernandez loyalists in the provincial
lower chamber stayed away from the floor on Wednesday, resulting
in the lack of a quorum and suspension of the session.
Buenos Aires wheat farmer David Hughes says the proposed
increase in official land valuations would jack up fixed costs
on a per acre basis, damaging an already bearish investment
climate by punishing growers who want to expand their farms.
"The tax base increase would trigger other taxes as well. In
some cases it would increase a tax paid on assets owned," Hughes
said. "There are a lot of angry farmers, especially those who
had not yet recovered from the 2009 drought before being hit by
this past drought. More protests can be expected."