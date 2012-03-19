* Most of Argentina's grains are taken by truck to port
* Work stoppage called just as soy, corn harvesting starts
* Argentina the world's No. 1 exporter of soyoil, soymeal
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, March 19 Argentina's truckers have
called an indefinite strike to demand higher pay rates, parking
their rigs in protest just as exporters were counting on them to
haul freshly harvested soybeans to port.
Grains powerhouse Argentina is the world's No. 1 supplier of
soyoil, a feedstock for the booming international biofuels
sector. It is also a top soybean and corn exporter.
Most of country's crops are trucked from the Pampas farm
belt to the export terminals and processing plants that dot
Argentina's rivers. But shipping hubs such as Rosario and Bahia
Blanca were free on Monday of the usual sound of
industrial-sized rigs rumbling in with tonnes of soy, corn and
wheat destined for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and China.
The FETRA group of trucking companies said the government
has failed to ensure the implementation of a guaranteed minimum
hauling tariff that was agreed to after a strike in October.
"The government has not kept any of its promises," FETRA
said in a statement on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the organization said a meeting was set
for late afternoon with the Transportation Ministry, but that
the truckers were ready to dig in for an indefinite strike while
negotiations develop.
A long work stoppage could have global market implications
and dent Argentina's finances. Export taxes on soy and related
products account for about 5 percent of state revenue.
Strikes in the country are watched by grains traders and
bondholders alike. Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio
de la Plata, Noble and Louis Dreyfus are
among the grains exporters that operate in Argentina.
The government expects the 2011/12 soy harvest, which began
this month, to come in at 43.5 million to 45 million tonnes. The
season's corn crop, which started being collected last month, is
forecast by the government at 21 million to 22 million tonnes.
Labor disruptions are common in Argentina, where high
inflation, estimated by private economists at between 20 and 25
percent annually, has made wage and tariff negotiations
increasingly tough in recent years.
The truckers' strike comes at a difficult time for farmers,
who are recovering from a December-January drought that reduced
crop yields, and for President Cristina Fernandez.
The 59-year-old leader has enjoyed support among labor
groups, but Europe's financial crisis and slower demand from key
commodities client China are being felt in Argentina, forcing
Fernandez to reduce some of the subsidies and social spending
that helped set the stage for her 2011 re-election landslide.
Her popularity has sunk as the economy, which boomed during
most of her first term, comes down to earth.
Business leaders chide Fernandez for her state-centric
policies, such as the high soy export taxes and heavy foreign
trade controls imposed by her government. In 2008 she ordered
the state takeover of the country's private pension system.
Farmers say such measures scare away investment. But as
world population expands, global food demand is expected to
double by 2050. Argentina, boasting a farm belt bigger than the
size of France, will be key to meeting that demand despite its
policy uncertainty and chronic labor disruptions.