* Almost all demands were met -FETRA spokeswoman
* Truck companies began protest on Monday over tariffs
* Truck arrivals at port hit; shipments unaffected
* Argentine farmers harvesting key corn, soybean
BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Argentine grain truckers
have reached a deal to end a four-day-old strike over hauling
rates that had delayed deliveries to export ports, a spokeswoman
for the drivers said.
The FETRA group of trucking companies began the protest on
Monday to press demands for a unified hauling tariff system,
sharply reducing truck arrivals at terminals in the Rosario
grains export hub.
Argentina is one of the world's biggest suppliers of soy and
corn and a prolonged strike by the truckers could have delayed
shipments just as harvesting gathers speed.
"The strike was lifted after a deal was reached. Almost all
our demands were met," said Valeria Pardo, a spokeswoman for
FETRA, which was negotiating with government officials.
Strikes during the corn and soy harvests are closely watched
by global grains traders in case they start to disrupt supplies,
but this week's walkout had little impact because export
terminals were able to use stocks to keep shipments moving.
The truckers had accused the government of failing to
implement a guaranteed minimum hauling tariff that was agreed to
after a strike in October.
Labor unrest is common in Argentina in March and April, when
trade unions normally negotiate annual wage increases. Strikes
have flared in recent years due to double-digit inflation.
