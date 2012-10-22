* This year's arrival of El Nino effect one of earliest ever
* Climatologists warn of unpredictable weather
* Heavy storms to ease in November, return in December
* Consumers want Argentina, Brazil to shore up food stocks
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 Argentine grains output
will benefit from this year's early and potent arrival of El
Nino-related rains, but low crop quality linked to flooding is
likely to undermine the expected increase in soy and corn
volume.
Consumer nations hope South American breadbaskets Argentina
and Brazil can help bolster global food stocks cut by dry
weather in grains behemoths Russia and the United States.
The violent storms that pelted the Argentine Pampas in
August and September allowed growers to plant in areas usually
too dry for farming. On the downside, corn sowing has been
bogged down by mud while floodwaters hit some wheat crops,
making them vulnerable to quality-sapping pests and fungi.
"This year's El Nino effect has been one of the earliest on
record, and one of the most chaotic," said Eduardo Sierra,
climate adviser to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. "The
effects will include high volume but low crop quality."
El Nino, a climate pattern characterized by warm ocean
temperatures in the tropical Pacific, tends to bring rain to
South America's grains belt.
Most climate experts expect a net increase in 2012/13 output
that should at least help stabilize soaring global prices of
grains, but this year's fickle weather could bring more
surprises.
"Let's not pop the champagne until the harvests are in, and
maybe even sold, because the weather will remain very unstable
and could do more damage than expected," Sierra said.
The U.S. farm belt is coming off its worst drought in half a
century and Russia's wheat crop is down more than a quarter from
last year. The losses have lit a fire under Chicago grains
futures, propelling wheat 31 percent higher since January, while
soy has jumped by more than 28 percent and corn 17 percent.
Argentina is a top supplier of all three crops.
Sierra said this year's unusual weather could set the stage
for Argentina to produce the record 55 million tonnes of
soybeans and the record 28 million tonnes of corn forecast by
the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA sees Argentina's
2012/13 wheat output at 11.5 million tonnes.
About 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of prime Buenos
Aires farmland will probably be ruined by floods this season,
Sierra said.
"Nonetheless," he added, "the rains have increased the
overall area in Argentina that can be used for agriculture this
year, amply compensating for the losses."
Argentina says 2012/13 production of soy, its top crop,
could smash previous records and hit 58 million tonnes. This
year's planting is just beginning.
The country is the world's biggest exporter of soyoil, used
in biofuels, and of soymeal animal feed used as far away as
China, where the new middle class has begun a love affair with
beefsteak.
WACKY WEATHER
The storms that have dominated Argentina's 2012/13 grains
season began in August, when Buenos Aires province usually gets
about 25 millimeters (1 inch) of water. This year Buenos Aires
and surrounding areas received 290mm, flooding farm areas that
were inundated again 30 days later by El Nino-related showers.
"For 60 percent of the agriculture business in Argentina, El
Nino-induced weather will be positive, the other 40 percent will
have varying degrees of losses," said Anthony Deane, head of
consultancy Weather Wise Argentina.
He forecasts that southern Brazil, which produces half of
that country's soy, will get too much rain while the other half
of the crop receives too little.
Considering the damage that the weather will do to crop
quality in the 2012/13 season, Deane warns that consumers might
end up disappointed with the amount of downward pressure that
the region's output puts on international grains prices.
The back and forth of clashing weather systems will likely
delay soy collection while hurting harvest quality, especially
in southern Brazil, Deane said.
"Argentine soybeans should suffer a little less, because
rainfall volume will be less over the long run than in southern
Brazil," Deane said.
He forecasts moderate rains in November, which should give
soy planting a good start.
"But," he added, "we expect excess rainfall again in
December, which means that an important percentage of planned
planting of soybeans will not be able to get completed."