BUENOS AIRES, March 27 Argentina said on
Thursday its gross domestic product expanded 3.0 percent in
full-year 2013, just below the 3.22 percent level that would
have triggered about $3.5 billion in payments to holders GDP
bond warrants.
Warrants trading in the secondary debt market fell up to
13.7 percent after Argentina announced the 2013 growth figure.
Argentina issued GDP warrants, payable if growth in Latin
America's No. 3 economy exceeds pre-set yearly levels, as part
of debt restructurings that were negotiated in 2005 and 2010.
The bond revamps followed the country's 2002 sovereign
default, which triggered an economic meltdown that pushed
millions of middle-class Argentines into poverty.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Alejandro Lifschitz, editing
by G Crosse)