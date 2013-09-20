BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 Argentina's gross domestic
product expanded by 8.3 percent in the second quarter versus the
same 2012 period, and grew 2.6 percent compared with the first
quarter of this year, the government's INDEC statistics office
said on Friday.
Argentine GDP is expected to grow 5.1 percent in 2013,
triggering billions of dollars in payments on growth-linked
government bonds, as a big grains and oilseed harvest along with
the automobile industry boosts activity.
Latin America's No. 3 economy should grow 6.2 percent next
year, well above the threshold needed to trigger more GDP-linked
bond payments, Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino said earlier
this month when he unveiled the government's budget bill.
President Cristina Fernandez has prioritized economic growth
ahead of October mid-term elections that will determine the
clout she has in Congress during what will be her final two
years in office.
She has used extra government spending to temporarily ease
the negative effects of currency and capital controls imposed
after she started her second term in 2011.