BUENOS AIRES, March 28 Argentina's GDP warrants
plummeted by as much as 47 percent on Friday, a day after the
country reported 2013 economic growth under the level that would
have triggered payment.
Argentina said on Thursday its gross domestic product
expanded 3.0 percent last year, below the 3.22 percent level
that would have led to about $3.5 billion in payments to holders
of GDP bond warrants.
Peso-denominated coupons plunged 47 percent on
Friday, euro-denominated ones fell 34.5 percent and
dollar-denominated coupons lost 29.5 percent on the
Buenos Aires stock exchange in opening trade.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing
by James Dalgleish)