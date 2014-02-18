BUENOS AIRES Feb 18 Leading Argentine banking
conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia on
Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected net profit of 1.823
billion pesos ($279 million) for 2013.
A Reuters poll of five analysts had put the company's 2013
net income at 1.655 billion pesos. The latest profit was 36
percent higher than 1.336 billion pesos in 2012.
The company's fourth-quarter profit was $627 million, 70
percent above $368.2 million a year earlier.
Galicia controls 95.1 percent of Argentina's biggest
privately owned bank, Banco Galicia, whose 2013 net profit was
slightly higher than its parent company's.