BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
BUENOS AIRES, March 5 The U.S. government has backed Argentina in one of its cases against sovereign bond investors who declined to participate in restructurings following the country's 2002 default, according to a brief that was filed this week.
The U.S. Supreme Court in January agreed to consider a dispute over subpoenas in a case stemming from long-running litigation over Argentina's obligations to bond investors in the wake of its record-smashing default on $100 billion in obligations 12 years ago.
The U.S. government filed an amicus brief on Monday with the court backing Argentina's stance in the case.
Ninety-three percent of holders accepted steep reductions in payment terms as part of the 2005 and 2010 restructurings.
The court agreed to hear Argentina's appeal after an appeals court said a hedge fund could subpoena banks for information about the South American country's non-U.S. assets.
The hedge fund, NML Capital, a holder of Argentine bonds, wants repayment in full. The repayment issue is the subject of high-profile litigation that could be headed to the U.S. high court in a separate case.
In that separate case, Argentina filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court last month seeking to reverse lower court decisions ordering the country to pay $1.33 billion to hedge fund creditors in a case Argentine officials warn could force it to default anew on its sovereign debt.
The appeal followed a Nov. 18 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York denying Argentina's petition for a rehearing in a decade-long legal battle with holders of debt from the 2002 default.
The litigation has heightened investor concerns about South America's second-largest economy, which is still reeling from a 17 percent currency devaluation in January and one of the world's highest inflation rates, estimated by private analysts at about 30 percent.
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.