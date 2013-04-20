By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 19
NEW YORK, April 19 Bondholders fighting
Argentina for full repayment on defaulted debt made their final
plea late on Friday to a U.S. appeals court asking them to
affirm prior rulings ordering a $1.33 billion payment, saying
Buenos Aires continues to defy U.S. law.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York directed
these bondholders, led by NML Capital Ltd, a unit of billionaire
hedge fund manager Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp, and
Aurelius Capital Management, to submit a response by April 22 to
a new Argentine payment proposal.
These investors, who refused to accept steep losses in two
prior restructurings of Argentina's historic $100 billion
default 11 years ago, say the last payment proposal that
comprises a swap of defaulted debt for new debt is even worse
than what was offered in 2005 and 2010.
"Indeed, according to Argentina's own math, those new
securities would be worth less than 15 percent of what Argentina
owes" on the defaulted debt, wrote the lawyers for the holdouts.
Argentina calls the likes of Elliott and Aurelius "vultures"
for pursuing full payment. About 93 percent of Argentina's bonds
were restructured with holders receiving 25 cents to 29 cents on
the dollar.
This is "another attempt from a totally speculative position
that seeks a treatment of total privilege at the cost of the 93
percent of creditors who believed in Argentina," Argentine
Finance Secretary Adrian Cosentino said in a statement in
response to the holdouts' latest brief.
The holdouts won a victory in October when the 2nd Circuit
said Argentina violated the pari passu, or equal treatment,
clause written in the covenants governing the defaulted bonds
and ordered full payment.
The key element of this case hinges on an injunction placed
on intermediary banks such as Bank of New York Mellon, which
acts as trustee for the exchange bondholders who accepted
Argentina's debt swaps, from transferring payments unless
holdouts were paid at the same time.
While Argentina submitted an alternative payment formula for
the holdouts, the offer was essentially under the same terms it
made in the two prior rejected restructurings.
Elliott and Aurelius contend that accepting the new debt
brings the danger of a renewed default becoming "particularly
acute if Argentina succeeds in implementing its widely reported
plan to move offshore its payments on the exchange bonds."
At stake for those who accepted Argentina's terms in 2005
and 2010 is the potential default on $24 billion worth of debt
if Buenos Aires loses its appeal, is ordered to make the payment
but chooses to pay no one.
Sources familiar with the thinking of lead holdout investor
Elliott say the hedge fund has offered to negotiate but
Argentina has never accepted their invitations to talk.
In November, U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa ordered
Argentina to pay the $1.33 billion into an escrow account before
making its next interest payment to creditors who participated
in the restructurings.
However, through the legal tug-of-war and appeals filed,
that order remains suspended pending the 2nd Circuit's ruling,
expected any time now that it has the holdouts' final response
to Argentina's payment plan.
"The district court's remedy is manifestly within its broad
discretion to fashion relief in equity, is fully consonant with
the governing contractual agreements, and should be affirmed,"
the holdouts brief said on Friday.
The 2nd Circuit heard Argentina's latest appeal on Feb. 27,
along with arguments from exchange bondholders and Bank of New
York Mellon that they were being held hostage by the holdouts.
Argentina said its plan has an estimated value for NML of
$120.6 million, one-sixth of the $720 million it would receive
under Griesa's order. Argentina has estimated that NML paid just
$48.7 million for its bonds in 2008.
Argentina has argued that if it is forced to pay the
holdouts this would make future sovereign restructurings
impossible to work out.
Moody's Investors Service, in a study published April 10,
poured cold water on that argument, stating: "Sovereign bond
restructurings have generally been resolved quickly, without
severe creditor coordination problems and with little
litigation, except for Argentina."
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Republic of Argentina,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-105.