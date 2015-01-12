(Adds details on suspension, background)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 12 Argentina said on Monday it
was suspending HSBC Bank Argentina's right to transfer money
abroad for 30 days due to "irregularities", two months after
charging it with helping clients evade taxes by siphoning their
funds off to Switzerland.
HSBC Bank Argentina has failed to fulfill a pledge to fix
the irregularities in credit transfers, the Argentine central
bank said in an emailed statement.
"The central bank of Argentina has decided to temporarily
suspend HSBC Bank Argentina's operations of transferring money
and assets abroad for a period of 30 days, which could be
reduced if the entity adopts the necessary corrective measures,"
it said.
HSBC Bank Argentina declined to comment.
Argentina last November charged HSBC with aiding more than
4,000 clients to evade taxes by stashing their money in secret
Swiss bank accounts.
HSBC Argentina rejected those charges, saying it respected
Argentine law.
Argentina's move came as part of a global crackdown on
undeclared funds held in offshore havens, after the global
financial crisis strained government budgets and made the need
to maximize tax receipts more pressing.
Switzerland has become the world's biggest offshore
financial center thanks to strict banking secrecy laws in the
Alpine country.
In addition, Argentina's leftist government favors strong
intervention in the private sector and has publicly accused a
host of major foreign companies such as global grains exporters
Bunge and Cargill of evading taxes over the past few years.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing
by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)