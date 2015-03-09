(Adds background on charges, other probes, quotes from
Argentine official and HSBC)
BUENOS AIRES/LONDON, March 9 Argentina wants
HSBC Holdings Plc to repatriate $3.5 billion that it
says the bank's Argentine branch moved offshore to help clients
evade taxes and move capital abroad, the country's tax chief
said on Monday.
The South American country last November charged HSBC with
helping more than 4,000 clients evade taxes by stashing their
money in secret Swiss bank accounts. HSBC Argentina rejected
the charge, saying it respected Argentine law.
Europe's largest bank already faces probes in several
countries into allegations it helped its clients evade taxes.
"We would like to know, firstly if HSBC Holdings PLC
supported the behaviour of the authorities of the Argentine
branch," tax chief Ricardo Echegaray said on Monday, according
to a copy of the speech he gave in Argentina's London embassy.
"Secondly, we expect the repatriation of funds by HSBC
Holdings PLC, that to our knowledge amount to 3.5 billion
dollars."
HSBC said in a statement it was cooperating with Argentine
authorities in their probe.
"HSBC has been cooperating fully with Argentine regulators,
including AFIP (the tax authority) and the judiciary, since
allegations were first made public last year, and we will
continue to do so," the bank said in a statement.
Britain has asked Argentina for information about its
investigation into HSBC.
HSBC last month admitted failings in compliance and controls
in its Swiss private bank after media reports alleged it helped
wealthy customers conceal millions of dollars of assets in a
period up to 2007. It added its Swiss business had been
transformed since 2008 and client accounts closed.
Argentina also disclosed that on Sunday, it raided HSBC
offices in Argentina and it has sent requests for information to
tax authorities in "tax administrations in the Virgin Islands,
Uruguay and Bermuda."
If HSBC clients were forced this year to cough up taxes they
evaded by moving their funds offshore, the windfall would come
at an opportune moment for Argentina's cash-strapped government.
The bank also faces investigation by U.S. authorities who
have stepped up efforts to establish whether it helped Americans
evade taxes.
In 2012, HSBC paid a record $1.9 billion fine after U.S.
authorities said it had become the preferred financial
institution for drug traffickers and money launderers between
2006 and 2010.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires and Chris Vellacott
in London; Additional reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Nicolas
Misculin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)