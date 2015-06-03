WASHINGTON, June 3 Argentina has failed to take
sufficient steps to bring the quality of its economic statistics
in line with global standards, the International Monetary Fund's
board said on Wednesday.
The IMF, which requires accurate data to analyze the world's
economies, censured Argentina in 2013 over failing to improve
its inflation and gross domestic product figures, putting the
country at risk of official sanctions that could have barred it
from voting on IMF policies and from accessing financing.
The IMF later signaled that Latin America's third-largest
economy was making progress in improving its data quality and
gave it a timeline for improvements, which it said on Wednesday
had not been completely met.
"It determined that Argentina is not yet in full compliance
with its obligation under Article VIII, Section 5 with respect
to the accurate provision of CPI and GDP data to the Fund," the
board said in a statement.
The IMF said it would extend the review by a year.
The IMF said in December that Argentina had made progress in
rectifying its data standards, although many analysts and
private economists continued to doubt the credibility of the
data.
Critics of the government say the country's second default
in 12 years in 2014 worsened the outlook for the already
struggling economy and prompted the government to present more
optimistic figures in an effort to calm markets and consumers.
Analysts accused Argentina's government of under-reporting
inflation since early 2007 for political gain and to reduce
payments on its inflation-indexed debt. The country agreed to
revamp its consumer price index last year in a bid to win back
the trust of financial markets.
But the new index continues to clock inflation at well below
analysts' estimates, and the government has stopped listing the
products measured, raising questions over how much the data is
being dragged down by price controls that the administration
puts on scores of food and household items.
Official data last month showed inflation eased to 1.1
percent in April from 1.3 percent in March, taking annual
inflation to 15.8 percent. That is lower than private estimates
of more than 20 percent and one of the highest levels in the
world, prompting fiery protests demanding hikes in wages.
(Reporting by David Chance and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Leslie Adler)