LONDON Jan 6 Argentina, a pariah among
international debt investors until last year, will join
JPMorgan's flagship GBI-EM index group for emerging currency
bonds following government measures to ease access to the
country's financial markets.
The GBI-EM Global Diversified index is tracked by investment
funds managing $185 billion, and Argentina will have an
estimated 1.16 percent weight when it enters at the end of
February, JPM said in a note to clients late on Thursday.
That implies fairly significant inflow from index-tracking
funds to Argentina which, according to JPM, will be the first
country in four years to enter the GBI-EM.
The news will be welcomed by Argentina's government which
has struggled to attract investment, despite sweeping reforms by
centre-right President Mauricio Macri who took office at the end
of 2015 with a vow to revive an economy in crisis.
Argentina fought a long legal battle with hedge funds over
unpaid debt resulting from its record $100 billion default in
2002, which locked it out of global debt markets for years.
That dispute was settled last year. But while Macri has also
floated the peso, removed capital curbs and brought Argentina
back to the global bond market, it remains mired in recession
with 40 percent inflation. Macri sacked his finance minister
last month.
New Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne took fresh steps this
week to revive investment, removing a mandatory 120-day holding
period for foreigners wanting to repatriate funds from Latin
America's third biggest economy.
JPM said peso-denominated bonds maturing 2021, 2023 and 2026
would join the GBI-EM "following a series of measures
implemented recently to facilitate access to the FX and
government bond market for foreign investors".
Argentine debt will also be eligible for inclusion in JPM's
GBI-EM (Narrow) Diversified and the GBI-EM Broad Diversified
series with estimated weights of 3.34 and 0.78 percent
respectively, JPM said.
"(Index entry) is a significant move for Argentina and it
will help bring down borrowing costs. It will also provide
support for the peso," said Jakob Christensen, head of emerging
markets research at Danske Bank.
"It's been cut out of financial markets for many years so it
hasn't been able to leverage itself as (much) as other emerging
markets, which is a good thing."
JPM now plans to assess Argentine peso non-deliverable
forwards for eligibility to enter its ELMI Plus index of
emerging currency short-term rates. If the currency derivative
meets liquidity and transparency criteria, Argentina will have a
1.4 percent weight in the ELMI Plus.
Separately, Argentine stocks could also re-join the most
widely used emerging equity benchmark from MSCI, which is
tracked by around $1.4 trillion in funds.
MSCI had moved Argentina out of that index to the smaller
frontier market index in 2009 due to curbs on capital movement
but it has proposed reclassifying the country as an emerging
market again, with the outcome due to be announced in June.
