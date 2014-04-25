BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina's industrial
production contracted 5.9 percent in March from the same month
last year, the government said on Friday, marking the eighth
consecutive monthly loss in factory output due in part to
weakness in the auto-making sector.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 2.4 percent drop
during the month, according to the median forecast.
Factory output shrank 1.8 percent in March as measured
against February, according to a statement from the INDEC
national statistics institute.
The year-on-year figure was seasonally adjusted while the
March versus February figure non-seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)