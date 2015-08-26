UPDATE 1-Fed official warns Fannie-Freddie reforms could cause shocks
* Cites risk of sharp U.S. unemployment drop (Recasts to focus on GSE reform, adds)
BUENOS AIRES Aug 26 Argentine industrial output expanded for a second consecutive month in July, growing 0.7 percent against the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
The rate of growth was above the median forecast for a 0.4 percent gain in a Reuters poll of analysts.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial output was 0.3 percent up on June. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; writing by Richard Lough)
* Cites risk of sharp U.S. unemployment drop (Recasts to focus on GSE reform, adds)
MONTREAL/TORONTO, May 9 Bombardier Inc faced fresh pension fund opposition to the re-election of its executive chairman on Tuesday and the Quebec government said the plane and train maker should listen to the growing number of institutional shareholders citing governance concerns.