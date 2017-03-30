BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentine industrial production fell 6.0 percent in February versus the same month last year, national statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, marking the 13th straight month of shrinking output.
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing