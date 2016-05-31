(Adds analyst comment, construction data, policy context)
By Hugh Bronstein and Julia Symmes Cobb
BUENOS AIRES May 31 Argentina's industrial
output contracted a sharper than expected 6.7 percent in April
compared with the same month last year, the country's newly
revamped Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday, punctuating
the effect of recent fiscal austerity measures.
The market had expected a 4.0 percent contraction, according
to a Reuters poll of analysts.
It was the first industrial output data released since
President Mauricio Macri took office in December. Macri shut
down the publishing of economic data while revamping the
country's statistics agency, which had long been accused of
publishing inaccurate numbers under the previous government.
The center-right leader won office promising to stoke
investment by tackling the wide fiscal deficits left by his
predecessor Cristina Fernandez, a free-spending populist who
harnessed the economy with heavy currency and trade controls
during her eight years in power.
Macri has cut thousands of government jobs, lowered energy
subsidies and allowed the currency to float, prompting the peso
to weaken by 30 percent, which in turn increases inflation.
He also ditched agricultural export taxes and other
controls, winning plaudits from investors and farmers while
incurring the wrath of labor unions.
"The increases in inflation, coupled with the devaluation
obviously generates impoverishment for the population in real
terms, in terms of purchasing capacity, and that affects
industrial production," said Alberto Bernal, chief market
strategist at U.S.-based XP Securities.
"This will be a lost year for Argentina," he added.
Indeed construction activity fell 24.1 percent year on year
in April, the statistics agency said.
Industrial output rose 1.5 percent in January versus a year
earlier, Indec said in a statement. Production rose 0.2 percent
in February and fell 3.8 percent in March.
In the first four months of the year, Indec said industrial
production fell 2.4 percent.
