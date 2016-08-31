(Adds context of month-by-month losses in industrial output,
year-to-date figure)
BUENOS AIRES Aug 31 Argentina's industrial
production contracted 7.9 percent in July compared
with July 2015, the national statistics agency, Indec, said on
Wednesday, marking the recession-hit country's sixth straight
month of shrinking output.
For the first seven months of the year, Argentine industrial
production shrank 4.0 percent versus the same 2015 period, Indec
said. The severity of the contraction in industrial output has
gotten progressively worse since Indec reported a slight
shrinkage of 0.1 percent for February.
The government expects the economy to shrink by 1 percent
this year and to grow by about 3.5 percent in 2017.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)