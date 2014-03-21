BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina's industrial production contracted 0.5 percent in February from the same month last year, the government said on Friday, marking the seventh consecutive monthly loss in factory output due in part to weakness in the auto-making sector.

Six analysts polled by Reuters this week forecast a 2.0 percent drop during the month, according to the median forecast.

Factory output rose 0.2 percent in February as measured against January, according to a statement from the INDEC national statistics institute. The year-on-year figure was seasonally adjusted while the February versus January figure non-seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Marguerita Choy)