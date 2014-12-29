BUENOS AIRES Dec 29 Argentina's industrial output shrank 2.1 percent in November versus November 2013, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, marking the 16th consecutive monthly decline.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1.7 percent drop last month.

Industrial output fell 1.1 percent in November from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, the ministry said. (Editing by Richard Lough and Paul Simao)