BUENOS AIRES Nov 22 Argentine industrial
production fell 0.5 percent in October from the same period a
year ago, the government said on Friday.
Analysts had expected a 0.5 percent rise, according to a
Reuters poll.
In the first 10 months of the year, industrial production
edged 0.8 percent higher versus the same 2012 period, on a
seasonally adjusted basis, according to a statement from the
INDEC national statistics institute.
Output rose by 1.4 percent in October from September, the
statement said.
Automotive manufacturing grew 5.1 percent in October versus
September, but fell 3 percent versus October 2012, it added.