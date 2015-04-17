BUENOS AIRES, April 17 Argentine inflation accelerated more than expected to 1.3 percent on the month in March, official data showed on Friday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts had been for consumer prices to rise by 1.1 percent, after gaining 0.9 percent in February.

Many private analysts question the credibility of government data and estimate inflation in Latin America's third-largest economy to be much higher. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)