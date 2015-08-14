BUENOS AIRES Aug 14 Argentine inflation
accelerated faster than expected to 1.3 percent in July on the
previous month, official data showed on Friday.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been
for a 1.1 percent increase in consumer prices, after they gained
1.0 percent in June.
Prices rose 14.8 percent on the year in July and they were
up 8.1 percent in the first seven months of 2015 compared with
the same period a year ago, the data showed.
Most private analysts question the accuracy of government
statistics and estimate that inflation in Latin America's
third-largest economy is higher.
A separate poll published by Argentina's Congress and
compiled from private estimates put inflation in July at 1.92
percent on the month and 27.15 percent on the year.
(Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom)