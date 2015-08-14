BUENOS AIRES Aug 14 Argentine inflation accelerated faster than expected to 1.3 percent in July on the previous month, official data showed on Friday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1.1 percent increase in consumer prices, after they gained 1.0 percent in June.

Prices rose 14.8 percent on the year in July and they were up 8.1 percent in the first seven months of 2015 compared with the same period a year ago, the data showed.

Most private analysts question the accuracy of government statistics and estimate that inflation in Latin America's third-largest economy is higher.

A separate poll published by Argentina's Congress and compiled from private estimates put inflation in July at 1.92 percent on the month and 27.15 percent on the year. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom)