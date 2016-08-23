By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentine inflation eased
further in August, the central bank said on Tuesday when it
announced it was cutting its 35-day reference rate for the
fourth week in a row, part of an effort by policymakers to pull
the economy out of recession.
The bank cut the rate 50 basis points to 28.75 percent, a
move aimed at pushing cash into the economy by making central
bank notes less attractive to investors. This helps gross
domestic product grow, but it can also be inflationary.
"The reduction in July's inflation rate confirmed public and
private estimates. These same sources suggest today that
disinflation has continued in the first three weeks of August,"
the bank said in a statement.
The rate cut was a sign that inflation is falling enough to
allow policymakers to focus less on keeping a lid on consumer
prices and more on resuscitating the economy.
Inflation was 2.0 percent in July, down from 3.1 percent in
June and 4.2 percent in May, when the official Indec statistics
agency issued its first consumer price report since President
Mauricio Macri took office in December.
Macri has tried to increase foreign investment with a slew
of reforms including the revamp of Indec, which had been widely
accused of reporting false data meant to make the economy look
better than it was under previous President Cristina Fernandez.
Gross domestic product is expected to shrink 1.3 percent in
full-year 2016 before snapping back to 3.2 percent growth in
2017, according to a recent central bank poll of analysts.
Inflation was expected at 40.2 percent in 2016, one of the
world's highest rates, and 19.4 percent in 2017, according to
the poll.
Lower inflation should increase investment and savings,
which should in turn help jumpstart growth, credit rating agency
Moody's said in a note to clients on Monday.
"We expect an investment-led push to start to improve
economic activity towards the end of the year. While growth in
private investment will initially be slow, increased consumption
and public investment will help drive the turnaround," the note
said. "We expect stronger economic growth for 2017 and beyond."
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Grant McCool)